October 13, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST

The Screening committee of the Congress party is meeting today in New Delhi to finalise the candidates. There are at least 40 constituencies, where the committee has not been able to arrive at a consensus on the right candidate. The Bharat Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) has roped in party MPS, MLCs and senior leaders as in charges of 54 Assembly constituencies. Some of the aspirants, who failed to get the tickets have been tasked to help the party in other constituencies. Decision of YSRTP to contest all the 119 seats in Telangana Assembly could partially hit the prospects of the Congress party as a fraction of votes polled in favour of the smaller parties might change the outcome of the polls. Congress at one stage was keen on roping in Y.S.Sharmila, daughter of Y.S.Rajasekhara Reddy into the party but equations seems to have changed prompting her decision to go alone. Telangana BJP is banking heavily on the campaign by the central Ministers to boost its chances as the BRS and the Congress have launched massive outreach programme to woo the voters. Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh and several others are expected to take turns to address rallies and public meetings. All the BRS candidates and Ministers have plunged head long into making arrangements for Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meetings in their constituencies beginning October 15. The party chief will announce the manifesto from Husnabad in Siddipet district on the same day. Leaders are hopeful that once Mr. KCR starts its campaign, the tide would turn in its favour. Vehicle modifiers get busy ahead of the poll season by modifying vehicles for political parties. Most of the orders are from individuals who are sure about getting the party tickets. Officials of Cyberabad cyber crime receive an average of 25 complaints of malicious activity per day from active netizens. Cyberabad commissioner Stepehen Raveendra said that a dedicated number is being put out for the public to report on cyber threats and malicious websites/links. Will seven-time MLA Mumtaz Khan again get the ticket to contest? That’s one of the questions that the AIMIM is grappling with as the legislator has earlier said he would not contest but later retracted. Left parties are still waiting for confirmation from the Congress party on seat sharing and they are in no hurry to take a final decision on going alone. The CPI and CPI (M) are seeking two seats each in Khammam and Nalgonda districts where the Congress is also strong. State Consumer Commission directs real estate firm to refund ₹37 lakh and pay compensation of₹1 lakh after it came to light that 16 years after buying a land parcel from the respondents the complaint found out that no development on said land parcel had taken place and the Govt of Karnataka was a claimant of that land.

