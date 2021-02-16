Top Forest department officials transferred

HYDERABAD

16 February 2021 21:24 IST

Chandrashekhar Reddy is new MD of TSFDC

Ministry of Environment & Forests has issued orders effecting several transfers of senior IFS officers on Tuesday.

As per the GO, the Conservator of Forests, Hyderabad and person in charge of Forest College and Research Institute G.Chandrashekhar Reddy has been given posting as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation, replacing the retired PCCF P.Raghuveer.

The Field Director of Amrabad Tiger Reserve A.K.Sinha has been transferred and posted as Additional PCCF, State Trading Circle. B.Srinivas who had earlier been Director, Urban Forestry, HMDA has replaced him as the Field Director of ATR.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Nizamabad Vinay Kumar has been given posting as Additional PCCF (IT & Working Plans) in the office of the PCCF (Head of Forest Force), while Chief Conservator of Forests, Bhadradri Kothagudem Circle has been transferred as Director, Telangana State Forest Academy.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Warangal Circle M.J.Akbar has been transferred to the same post in Hyderabad Circle. Priyanka Varghese, the Officer on Special Duty in the Chief Minister’s Office, has been given responsibilities as the person in charge of the Forest College & Research Institute, in addition to her regular duties.

District Forest Officer, Warangal Urban and Jangaon, G.Ramalingam has been transferred as the Conservator of Forests, Adilabad Circle. District Forest Officer, Rajanna Sircilla & Karimnagar S.J.Asha has been transferred as Conservator of Forests, Warangal Circle.

District Forest Officer, Ranga Reddy district D.Bheema has been transferred as Conservator of Forests, Bhadradri Kothagudem Circle, while the existing curator of the Nehru Zoological Park N.Kshitija has been given posting as Conservator of Forests, Mahabubnagar Circle.

B.Saidulu, who is presently the Special Commissioner in the Rural Development department has been transferred as Conservator of Forests, Karimnagar Circle.

Deputy Conservator of Forests V.V.L.Subhadra Devi has been given the posting as Curator, Nehru Zoological Park.