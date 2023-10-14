October 14, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:05 am IST

Congress party has given a call for road blockade across the State laying siege to major national highways passing through Telangana demanding scrapping of the TS Public Service Commission and action against those responsible for leakage of Group I and II questions papers. Mood among students in Ashoknagar as police manage to shift the body of student who ended life in a hostel in the city. There was a spontaneous protests that broke out on Friday night. The victim was preparing for competitive exams being conducted by the TSPSC. A curtain raiser on BRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao launching the party’s election campaign from Husnabad in Siddipet constituency from tomorrow. The party will also announce the election manifesto. In the next 17 days, the Chief Minister will be addressing 41 public meetings. BJP is holding farmer convention today in the City to thank the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing National Turmeric Board and also making amendments to the Krishna River water sharing. Congress party’s bus yatra will start from temple town of Kondagattu in Jagtial district and cover Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Zaheerabad parliamentary constituencies in the first phase. The leaders are trying to rope in Priyanka Gandhi to flag off the yatra, which is touted as a show of unity by bringing in all the seniors together. Ten workers were injured in reactor fire in Bollarum industrial area. More details awaited. Cyberabad to set up a dedicated phone number for the public to report cyber threats and malicious websites/links. Officials of Cyberabad cyber crime receive an average of 25 complaints of malicious activity per day from active netizens. Vehicle modifiers get busy ahead of the poll season by modifying vehicles for political parties. Most of the orders are from individuals who are sure about getting the party tickets. Will seven-time MLA Mumtaz Khan again get the ticket to contest? That’s one of the questions that the AIMIM is grappling with as the legislator has earlier said he would not contest but later retracted.

