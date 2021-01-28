Three-member committee continues talks with employees’ unions on PRC recommendations

HYDERABAD

28 January 2021 18:34 IST

The three-member committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar continued negotiations with various employees unions on the recommendations of the Pay Revision Commission for the second day on Thursday.

The committee members met representatives of five unions – PRTU Telangana, Telangana Class IV Employees Association, Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation, Telangana Revenue Employees Service Association, Twin Cities Telangana Government Drivers’ Central Association at the BRKR Bhavan.

The meeting was convened in line with the directions issued by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The committee members heard the views expressed by the representatives of the five associations on the PRC recommendations and other issues. The Chief Secretary assured the members that their stand pertaining to the PRC recommendations as well as other issues would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister for necessary action.

