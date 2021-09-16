Three Cabinet sub-committees constituted

HYDERABAD

16 September 2021 20:54 IST

The Cabinet on Thursday constituted three sub-committees, one of them to study setting up of traffic police stations in the new districts and also go into the problems in the existing police stations.

It will be headed by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and have as members T. Harish Rao, G. Jagdish Reddy, Koppula Easwar, V. Prashant Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, A. Indrakaran Reddy, P. Sabita Indra Reddy and P. Ajay Kumar.

Another sub-committee was also constituted by the Cabinet to study problems related podu lands and explore solutions. It will be headed by Tribal Affairs Minister Satyavathi Rathod and include members G. Jagdish Reddy, A. Indrakaran Reddy and P. Ajay Kumar.

Advertising

Advertising

A Cabinet sub-committee to resolve issues arising in Dharani portal was constituted with T. Harish Rao, V. Prashant Reddy, T. Srinivas Yadav, G. Jagdish Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy and P. Sabita Indra Reddy.