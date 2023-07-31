Three additional judges sworn in

July 31, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Three new Additional Judges, appointed recently to Telangana High Court, were sworn in on Monday. Chief Justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath of office to the additional judges Laxmi Narayana Alishetty, Anil Kumar Jukanti and Sujana Kalasikam at the HC.

Union Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification three days ago announcing their appointment as judges by President for a period of two years. Judges of the HC, Advocate General B.S. Prasad, senior counsel and members of the HC Bar Association were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.