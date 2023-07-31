ADVERTISEMENT

Three additional judges sworn in

July 31, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three new Additional Judges, appointed recently to Telangana High Court, were sworn in on Monday. Chief Justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath of office to the additional judges Laxmi Narayana Alishetty, Anil Kumar Jukanti and Sujana Kalasikam at the HC.

Union Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification three days ago announcing their appointment as judges by President for a period of two years. Judges of the HC, Advocate General B.S. Prasad, senior counsel and members of the HC Bar Association were present.

