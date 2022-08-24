Threat to my life, says Raja Singh’s advocate

ADVERTISEMENT

Goshamahal legislator T. Raja Singh’s lawyer Karuna Sagar on Wednesday alleged that he was threatened by unknown persons for arguing in favour of the MLA in court and getting him released on Tuesday.

He filed a complaint with the Saidabad police and cited several domestic and international phone numbers from which he had reportedly received the threats.

He said that the callers had abused him and threatened to kill him for defending Mr. Raja Singh in the hate speech case that sparked tension in the city and outside.

The lawyer also requested the police to provide appropriate protection. The police opened a probe.