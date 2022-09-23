Thanks to recycling, cartons turn seating benches

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 23, 2022 19:47 IST

Telangana State Pollution Control Board, in coordination with the Commercial Tax Department, has come up with a novel initiative whereby recycled Tetra Pak cartons were converted into seating benches.

In order to showcase the environmentally-friendly practices, the benches made of Tetra Pak were kept in the visitors’ lounges of both the headquarters, a statement informed.

Member secretary of TSPCB., and commissioner, Commercial Tax, Neetu Kumari Prasad, who led the initiative, said the gesture demonstrated the value of recyclable materials such as Tetra Pak cartons.

A small act of waste segregation at home can give a new life to recyclable materials, she said.

Through better waste segregation and recycling, it is possible to reduce the amount of waste being dumped by 85 to 90%.

The district has introduced many interventions for source segregation of waste and recycling over the past few years. These benches made of recycled Tetra Pak cartons are a tangible example for consumers to adopt recycling in their lives.

