Thanks to KCR, Centre organised Bathukamma in Delhi: Kavitha

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 29, 2022 00:29 IST

MLC K. Kavitha and others participating in ‘Bathukamma’ festivities at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

MLC K. Kavitha said that the Centre is celebrating Bathukamma festival in New Dehli because of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, as he was planning to enter into national politics.

“The BJP government has hosted the Bathukamma event in Delhi today. What took the ruling government eight long years to celebrate the spirit of Telangana?” she asked, while speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday after participating in Bathukamma celebrations at TRS office.

“Due to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s entry into national politics, more and more political parties are getting to know about the culture and practices of Telangana, and things will shape up and change for good. He is certain to play a key role in shaping the political course of the country,” she said.

The former Lok Sabha member further questioned the BJP on calling for Telangana Liberation Day while in Gujarat the party worships the ideals of Sardar Vallabhai Patel with the Statue of Unity.

Ms. Kavitha said that the BJP should ‘thank’ the Chief Minister for upholding and celebrating the spirit of our region.

