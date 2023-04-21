Terror modules in India that want to fulfill Godse’s dream: Owaisi

April 21, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

There are terror modules in the country with members willing to fulfill Nathuram Godse’s dream, Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking at the Jalsa Youm-ul-Quran on Jumatul Vida, the last Friday of Ramzan, at Mecca Masjid, a historic mosque that was the site of a terror attack in 2007.

Quoting media reports about the trio involved in the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, Mr. Owaisi claimed that they were trained professionals. “The three killers are Godse’s illegitimate children,” he said. “These three are members of a terror cell. I have a suspicion that there are people in our country, I do not know how many, who have been trained, and given weapons, and have been told to fulfill Godse’s dream.”

Mr. Owaisi said that while the shooters reportedly claimed that they sought fame by gunning down the brothers, that was not the case. “They said they wanted fame. This is not becoming famous. This is, in fact, a group called a terror cell. This is a terror cell,” Mr. Owaisi said, adding that the three gunmen were terrorists and a part of a terror module. He said that it was possible that people of this module kill more people.

Touching upon former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s comments in an interview, Mr. Owaisi accused him of “playing holi with the blood of CRPF jawans” in Pulwama. He said that instead of speaking now, Mr. Malik should have relinquished his post, and clearly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for the deaths of these soldiers.

