Telangana’s industrial hub sees spike in COVID cases

PEDDAPALLI

12 January 2022 20:26 IST

Peddapalli logs 54 new cases; officials intensify testing and vaccination drive

The detection of 54 COVID-positive cases in the district predominantly in the industrial hub of Ramagundam-Godavarikhani on Tuesday prompted the official machinery to be more vigilant.

In view of the new cases ahead of two major festivals Bogi and Sankranti, health authorities ramped up testing as well as vaccination drive. The district has not reported any case of Omicron, so far, according to sources in the health department.

However, genome sequencing result of one sample, which was sent for testing two days ago, is still awaited.

To check the spread of coronavirus infection, authorities intensified the vaccination drive to inoculate the remaining about 40,000 eligible adults with the second dose, ensure all children aged between 15 and 18 years get vaccinated and also administer the booster doses to frontline workers and those aged above 60 years.

Special focus has been laid on ensuring availability of adequate beds, essential drugs and medical oxygen in the Government Area Hospital in Godavarikhani and other State-run health facilities which served as COVID care centres during the second wave of coronavirus infections last year.

Meanwhile, as many as 13 Ayyappa devotees from Perumandla Sankeesa, Chilukodu and a few other villages in Dornakal mandal of Mahabubabad district reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. They were diagnosed with the infection soon after returning from their pilgrimage to Sabarimala in Kerala, sources added. All of them have been advised home isolation.

The old undivided Warangal district has also been witnessing a spike in COVID cases over the past few days.