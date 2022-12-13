Telangana witnessing rising cases of Cancer and TB, data revealed in Rajya Sabha

December 13, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Growth in number of cancer cases is the State is more than 1,000 every year

The Hindu Bureau

As per the ICMR-National Cancer Registry Programme, the estimated number of incidence and mortality of cancer cases is increasing in the country. Telangana is one such State which has seen an increase in numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a response to a question in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya revealed that the government of India under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPSDCS) as part of National Health Mission provides technical support to States and Union Territories.

In a countrywide data laid out by the Minister, it was revealed that the cancer cases in Telangana were 47,620 in 2020, 48,775 in 2021 and 49,983 in 2022, which is about more than a 1,000 cases increasing every year. The mortality of cancer cases in Telangana was 26,038 in 2020, 26,681 in 2021 and 27,339 in 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Similarly, the State has also seen a rise in TB cases. The notification of TB cases in Telangana was 60,827 in 2021 which has increased to 62,651 in 2022. As per global TB report 2022 released by World Health Organization, India accounts for 27.83% of estimated global TB cases in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US