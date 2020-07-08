Telangana records new high of 1,924 COVID cases in a day

HYDERABAD

08 July 2020 22:33 IST

11 more succumb; 1,590 test positive in GHMC area

Telangana recorded a new high of 1,924 COVID cases in a day on Wednesday. The total number COVID-19 cases reached 29,536, just 464 short of 30,000 cases. The second highest of 1,892 cases in a day was recorded on July 3. Eleven more COVID-19 patients died on Wednesday, taking the toll to 324.

Of the 1,924 cases, 1,590 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 99 from Rangareddy, and 43 from Medchal. Of the total 29,536 cases, 11,933 are active cases, 17,279 were discharged and 324 patients died. Telangana stands sixth in the total number of cases in India. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate reached 21.9%.

The State Health department officials said that of the 1,890 beds at Gandhi Hospital, which is Centre of Excellence for COVID care, 1,141 are vacant. However, doctors from General Medicine and Pulmonology departments working at the hospital said that they were over-stretched.

Advertising

Advertising

Doctors from other departments too were allotted COVID duties.”However, they are not given complete responsibility of a ward. If we (General Medicine and Pulmonolgy) doctors continue to attend patients and supervise the wards, we will be left with less time to treat,” a doctor from Gandhi Hospital said.