Telangana records 2,707 fresh COVID cases

HYDERABAD

14 January 2022 00:45 IST

Two more deaths reported in State

Telangana’s COVID cases are going up steeply with 2,707 positives and two deaths reported on Thursday.

About 20,462 active cases are present now with most of them in the capital region with GHMC (1,328 cases), and Rangareddy, Medak-Medchal and Sangareddy forming the vast majority with 1,856 cases.

The number of tests conducted are 84,280 and test results of 10,026 are awaited. The total number of those infected since March 2020 has risen to 7.03 lakh and those recovered to 6.78 lakh with 582 recoveries on Thursday.

The fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic is now 4,049, said the daily bulletin issued by Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao.

GHMC with 1,328 tops the list, incidentally less compared to last week at 1452; Malkajgiri-Medchal 248, up from 232; Rangareddy 202, down from 218; Sangareddy 78, up from 50.

Other high caseloads are reported from Hanamkonda 78 up from 54, Nizamabad 60 up from 29, Mancherial 58 up from 17, Khammam 56 up from 29, Peddapalli 52 up from 17, Mahabubabad 44 up from 22, Bhadradri-Kothagudem 40 up from 15, Yadadri 37 up from 16, Siddipet and Vikarabad 36 each – from 13 and 9 respectively.

The DPH urged patients with moderate to severe symptoms, with or without COVID positive report, to go to any notified government COVID hospital where arrangements for testing and treatment have been made.