The State added 106 cases to its COVID-19 tally on Saturday, taking the total to 8,35,853. While 9,662 samples were put to test, results of 363 were awaited. The new 106 infections include 55 from Hyderabad and nine from Rangareddy.

The active caseload stood at 888 as of Saturday evening. The death toll hasn’t moved from 4,111 over the past few months as no new fatality has been officially recorded.