ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana releases COVID bulletin after seven months, 4 new cases reported

December 20, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

Use of face masks and adherence to physical distancing was emphasised

The Hindu Bureau

The bulletin issued by the Telangana Public Health Director | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

After a gap of precisely seven months, the Telangana government released a COVID bulletin late on Tuesday night. According to the bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare’s office, the State reported four positive COVID cases on Tuesday, bringing the total active cases in the state to nine. Recovered cases remained at zero on Monday, with a cumulative recovery rate of 99.51%. On Tuesday, the State conducted a total of 402 tests.

The bulletin also outlined precautionary measures for the public. It urged vulnerable age groups, including children under 10, pregnant women, and individuals above 60 years, to refrain from unnecessary outdoor activities. The age group considered susceptible (20 to 50 years) was highlighted for a higher incidence of COVID infection. The use of face masks and adherence to physical distancing are being emphasised.

Additionally, individuals with underlying health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiac illness, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer, or any other chronic illness were advised to stay indoors, according to the bulletin.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US