Telangana logs 73 new COVID cases

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 04, 2022 00:13 IST

Telangana recorded 73 COVID-positive cases on Monday taking the cumulative case tally to 8,38,108.

The release said the total samples tested on Monday was 5,600 against the testing target of 7,378. Results of as many as 208 samples are awaited. The highest number of 43 cases were detected in Hyderabad while all the other districts recorded less than double digit cases.

A health bulletin said the number of patients recovered stood at 94 which took the cumulative figure to 8,33,388. The recovery rate was a whopping 99.44%. The number of cases under treatment and isolation is 609.

