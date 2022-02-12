Top Telangana news developments for today

12 February 2022 10:06 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on Feb 12, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to address a public meeting after inaugurating the integrated district offices complex and TRS office in Yadadri.

2. State government has cancelled the final year polytechnic exams held on February 8 and 9 after it was detected that the question papers on the two days were leaked. The papers were leaked from Swathi Institute of Technology and Sciences at Batasingaram in Hyderabad. The State Board of Technical Education is taking steps to cancel the recognition of the college and accommodate the students in an alternate institution.

Advertising

Advertising

3. About 43,000 government teachers will undergo English Language Enrichment Course from this month in the run up to English medium of instruction in 15,370 schools from next academic year.

4. Government has allowed tuition fee enhancement in seven private medical colleges for seats filled in management and NRI quota. The fee for the NRI quota is double that of management seats which were themselves at least ten times higher than convenor quota.

5. University of Hyderabad study revealed presentation of news is increasingly getting masculine and aggressive.