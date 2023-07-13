Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao for swift promotion for doctors and nurses

July 13, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

Health Minister Harish Rao has emphasised the need to expedite the promotion process for 190 assistant professors to associate professor positions in teaching hospitals.

During a review meeting held on July 12, Mr. Rao stressed on the importance of completing the process within one week and ensuring immediate postings once counselling was conducted.

The Minister highlighted the need to fast-track the promotion process for 112 deputy civil surgeons and civil surgeons in Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad. He said that the promotion orders should be finalised within 15 days. He also called for the prompt completion of the promotion process for 371 nurses in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. He emphasised the need to finalise the localisation process within the next 10 days and complete the promotions within a month.

To facilitate necessary transfers of professors, Mr. Rao instructed Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy to promptly submit proposals to the government. Moreover, the age limit for promotion from Professor to Additional DME would be raised, as decided during the meeting. He also directed the immediate initiation and swift completion of the promotion process for Additional DME.

Recognising the urgency of timely diagnosis and treatment, the Minister issued a directive to purchase 32 single-donor platelet machines for dengue test diagnosis. An amount of ₹10 crore had been allocated for their procurement, and these machines would be installed in all district hospitals. This would greatly enhance the efficiency of diagnosing and treating dengue cases.

With the onset of the rainy season, medical officials were directed to be vigilant regarding seasonal diseases. Mr. Rao emphasised the importance of making arrangements for immediate testing and treatment.

