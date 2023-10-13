Telangana Govt gives postings to IPS, IAS officers in place of those transferred by the ECI 

October 13, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Government has announced transfers and postings of IAS and IPS officials in some districts.

The transfer follow the direction of the Election Commission of India to relieve the superintendents of police of around 10 districts claiming their performance was not up to the mark. Accordingly, Rachakonda joint Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha has been transferred and posted as Warangal police commissioner and Cyberabad deputy commissioner (crimes) Kalmeshwar Shingenwar has been transferred and posted as Nizamabad police Commissioner.

The Government is yet to finalise the name of officer who will be the Hyderabad police Commissioner.

Hyderabad city Deputy Commissioner south east/west zone Chennuri Rupesh has been transferred as Sangareddy Superintendent of Police and TSSP fourth battalion commander Ch. Sindhu Sharma has been posted as Kamareddy SP. Assistant IG (L&O) in DGP’s office Sunpreet Singh has been transferred as SP of Jagityal, Cyberabad DCP (Traffic-I) Harshvardhan has been posted as Mahbubnagar SP. Peddapally DCP Gaikwad Viabhav Raghunath is posted as Nagarkurnool SP, Cyberabad DCP (Crimes) Ritiraj (Jogulamba-Gadwal SP), TSRTC (Vigilance) SP Patil Sangram Singh Ganapatrao (Mahbubabad SP) and Cyberabad DCP (Admn) Yogesh Gautham (Narayanpet SP).

Two other officers Hyderabad city south zone DCP Khare Kiran Prabhakar and city DCP (traffic-I) B.K. Rahul Hegde have been posted as SPs of Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Suryapet respectively. All the officers had been directed to assume charge by 4 pm on Friday and report compliance.

IAS transfers:

Transfers of some IAS officers have also been effected. Energy department Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary Excise, Commercial Taxes and Endowments relieving Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari from the additional posts she was holding. Industries and Commerce Secretary Jyothi Buddha Prakash has been transferred as Prohibition and Excise Commissioner and Tribal Welfare Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu has been posted as Commercial Taxes Commissioner in place of T.K. Sridevi who was transferred by the ECI.

In another transfer, EPTRI Director General A. Vani Prasad had been posted as Transport department’s Principal Secretary in place of K.S. Srinivasa Raju. The officers have been asked to report to duties by 4 pm and report compliance.

District Collectors postings: The government has also named officers in place of four district collectors who were transferred by the ECI. Women and Child Welfare Development Commissioner Bharati Hollikeri has been posted as Rangareddy District Collector, and SERP CEO Gowtham Potru has been posted as Medchal Malkajgiri Collector. Agriculture Special Commissioner Zendage Hanumant Kondiba has been posted as Yadadri Bhongir Collector. And, CCLA Special Officer Ashish Sangwan has been posted as Nirmal Collector.

