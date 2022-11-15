Telangana govt. committed to provide medical cover to all sections, says KCR

November 15, 2022 02:09 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asserted that the State Government is committed to provide a protective medical cover to all sections, especially poor, by improving medical infrastructure and human resources in the health sector.

The Chief Minister recalled the problems created on account of pandemics like COVID-19 and said the State government had resolved to face any challenges on the health front by strengthening the infrastructure and deploying human resources.

The Chief Minister also virtually launched classes in eight new medical colleges set up in different parts of the State on Tuesday in the presence of Health Minister T. Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and senior officials from Pragati Bhavan.

The inauguration of the new colleges will take the total number of medical colleges in the State to 17 with a total intake of 1,150 students. Participating in the virtual launch of classes, the Chief Minister said it was a historical moment for the State as medical colleges had been opened in re mote areas in the districts like Mahbubabad and Wanaparthy taking medical services closer to the people.

Addressing the students, he said the Government was committed to open medical colleges in the remaining 17 districts and the State Cabinet had already given its approval for the same. The proactive steps taken by the government ensured that there was sizeable increase in the number of post graduate, speciality and super speciality seats in different medical colleges in the State.

The Government was also planning to open colleges for training nurses and other paramedical staff to meet the requirements in the medical institutions. He asked the Health Minister T. Harish Rao to visit the newly opened colleges from time to time to ensure that there was no shortage of facilities to the students there. “This is probably the first instance where eight medical colleges have been inaugurated on a single day in the youngest state of the country,” he said exhorting the officials concerned to take steps to see that Telangana emerged as “jewel in the country in terms of healthcare”.