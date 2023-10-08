Telangana govt. brings in Employee Health Care Trust

October 08, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In an announcement just before the Dasara festival, the Telangana government has taken a significant step towards the well-being of its employees by introducing the Employee Health Care Trust (EHCT). This initiative aims to provide cashless, high-quality medical treatment to employees, pensioners, and their families.

The genesis of this initiative dates back to the first Pay Revision Commission’s recommendation for a specialised health scheme for employees and pensioners. To bring this vision to life, a dedicated trust was proposed, with contributions from employees and pensioners matched by government funds. Employee unions enthusiastically offered to contribute one percent of their basic salary to support this cause.

Key highlights of the EHCT include that the trust will be chaired by the Chief Secretary of the government, Secretaries from Finance, Health, Education, General Administration, Home, and the Director of Medical Education will serve as members. The CEO of EHS will act as the Member Secretary. Six employee representatives and two pensioner representatives will be nominated by the government. The board members will provide policy recommendations to the government and dedicated government servant will serve as the CEO of EHS. Both employees and pensioners will make monthly contributions, automatically deducted from their salaries, with the government matching these contributions.

The government has already allocated 15 positions to Arogyasree Trust for efficient EHS management.

Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for his decision, emphasising the government’s commitment to the well-being of employees, pensioners, and their families.

