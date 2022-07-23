Telangana Governor treats a patient in distress on board a flight

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan providing golden hour treatment to a fellow passenger on board a Hyderabad bound flight. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamilisai Soundararajan was a practicing gynaecologist before entering politics.

The medical doctor in Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan came out when she provided critical treatment to a co-passenger on flight from New Delhi to Hyderabad on Friday night.

Dr. Soundararajan, who was returning to Hyderabad from Varanasi via New Delhi, responded to a SOS announcement given by the flight crew of Indigo Airlines and immediately swung into action and provided the golden hour treatment.

The passenger complained of severe chest pain and a multiplicity of complications. The passengers on board appreciated the efforts of the Governor and thanked her profusely. A few passengers were seen taking pictures and uploading them on social media platforms.

Dr. Soundararajan, who is also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, was a practicing gynaecologist before entering politics. She had lost to DMK candidate M.K. Kanimozhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket.