Telangana

Telangana Governor treats a patient in distress on board a flight

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan providing golden hour treatment to a fellow passenger on board a Hyderabad bound flight. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Abhinay DeshpandeDeshpande Abhinay 11076 Hyderabad July 23, 2022 11:49 IST
Updated: July 23, 2022 11:54 IST

The medical doctor in Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan came out when she provided critical treatment to a co-passenger on flight from New Delhi to Hyderabad on Friday night.

Dr. Soundararajan, who was returning to Hyderabad from Varanasi via New Delhi, responded to a SOS announcement given by the flight crew of Indigo Airlines and immediately swung into action and provided the golden hour treatment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The passenger complained of severe chest pain and a multiplicity of complications. The passengers on board appreciated the efforts of the Governor and thanked her profusely.  A few passengers were seen taking pictures and uploading them on social media platforms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Soundararajan, who is also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, was a practicing gynaecologist before entering politics. She had lost to DMK candidate M.K. Kanimozhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Read more...