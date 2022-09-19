Telangana Governor calls for comprehensive action plan to prevent anaemia

Special Correspondent
September 19, 2022 19:53 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan | Photo Credit: File photo

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday called for a comprehensive action plan to prevent anaemia among vulnerable sections in the State.

Expressing concern over the growing incidence of anaemia among school-going students, the Governor called for special focus to prevent anaemia among children.

With the objective to chalk out action plans in this regard, the Governor visited National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) campus at Tarnaka, here, and held discussions with the nutrition scientists working there. Ms. Soundararajan stated that children are “our future investment and we cannot afford to leave them to be anaemic”.

Referring to India’s proposal to observe an International Year of Millets in 2023, she said it was important to intensively promote millet consumption to improve the nutritional status of the vulnerable people. The Governor exhorted the scientists at NIN to use their expertise in this area and help prevent the anaemia among different sections.

Senior officers of the Raj Bhavan accompanied the Governor during her visit to NIN.

