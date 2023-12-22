ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana offers discounts on traffic challan for violators

December 22, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated December 23, 2023 12:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

Offer available on unpaid challans ahead of mega national Lok Adalat on December 30

The Hindu Bureau

A traffic cop checking for pending challans. | Photo Credit: File | NAGARA GOPAL

 

The Telangana government on Friday announced that traffic rule violators having pending unpaid challans will get discounts up to 90%. Notice from the officials said that the public can clear their challans on the E-challan website from December 26 till January 10, 2024.

These discounts are given in view of the mega national Lok Adalat December 30 conducted under the supervision of the High Court of Telangana.

ALSO READ
1,000 challans per minute

As per the orders the percentage of challans are divided according to the category of the vehicle. The push carts and TSRTC buses are to pay 10% of the challan amount with a waiver of 90%. Meanwhile, two-wheelers and three-wheelers are to pay 20% of the total challan amount with a waiver of 80%. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For light-motor vehicles, including cars and four-wheelers, and heavy-motor vehicles including trucks, the waiver is 60%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US