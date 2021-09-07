Telangana CM directs Collectors of rain-affected districts to be on high alert

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. File

HYDERABAD

07 September 2021 12:55 IST

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the Collectors of the districts affected by heavy rains to be on high alert and take steps to provide relief to the people.

The Chief Minister, presently in New Delhi, inquired about the situation arising out of the heavy rains in a telephonic talk with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials. He wanted the official machinery at the district, mandal and village levels to gear up to meet any eventuality as several canals were in spate.

According to directives, efforts should be made to assess the impact of the rains on power supply, roads and other infrastructure at the village level. Officials at all levels of the municipal administration, panchayat raj, roads and buildings and energy departments should be on high alert in view of the heavy rains. Steps should be taken to ensure that people living in the low lying areas are not inconvenienced because of overflowing canals, tanks and rivulets.

Further, officials concerned should take steps to provide alternatives to people and at the same time, focus on relief measures in the flood affected areas. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and disaster management teams should be kept ready to rescue people stranded in water bodies that are overflowing. The elected representatives should stay put in their respective areas and coordinate with the officials concerned in taking up relief and rehabilitation measures.

The Chief Minister asked the people, especially those living in the vulnerable areas, to stay indoors in view of the heavy rains forecast over the next couple of days.