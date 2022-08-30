Telangana CM convenes TRS legislature party meeting on September 3 immediately after State Cabinet

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to hold a meeting of the TRS legislature party on September 3.

The meeting is scheduled at Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters, soon after the completion of the meeting of the State Cabinet scheduled on the same day. The Cabinet meet, according to sources, has been convened to decide about the dates for convening the monsoon session of the legislature as the six month deadline between the two sessions is set to expire on September 15. The Budget session of the legislature was adjourned sine die on March 15.

Interestingly, in addition to MLAs and MLCs, TRS MPs too have been invited to the meeting as special invitees for the legislature party meeting giving scope for speculations in the political circles. The meeting has been convened ostensibly to discuss various developmental programmes being implemented in the State including the newly introduced pensions, Podu lands to tribals and others.

But it assumes significance in the light of recent political developments wherein the Chief Minister asserted at a press conference that his government was prepared to opt for early elections if the opposition parties too were prepared for it and the Congress and the BJP too responded positively for the suggestion.