Telangana Chief Minister KCR mourns Ajit Singh’s death

Hyderabad:

06 May 2021 13:31 IST

The Chief Minister said people in Telangana would always remember those who supported their aspirations and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has mourned the death of former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal President Chowdary Ajit Singh.

He said Ajit Singh who was Cabinet Minister continued the proud legacy of his father Chowdary Charan Singh and was reputed as the farmers’ leader in the country. Ajit Singh had extended his wholehearted support to separate Telangana movement as also the political process of Telangana becoming a separate State.

