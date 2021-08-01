Telangana caseload in July dropped by half

HYDERABAD

01 August 2021 19:32 IST

Compared to June’s 45K infections, last month saw only 21.4K cases

New COVID-19 cases in Telangana are on a steady decline, going by the data of the past few months. However, when compared to the first wave, the number of infections and deaths is considerably high.

Around 1.34 lakh cases each were recorded in April and May this year when the second wave was at its peak. This was the time when people were struggling to find a hospital bed and desperate requests for oxygen cylinders were flooding social media platforms.

A decline in cases was noted towards the end of June with the month seeing a little over 45,000 infections. In July, the number dropped to more than half.

Advertising

Advertising

In case of deaths, the highest of 969 coronavirus patients succumbed in May. Though the fatality rate gradually dropped, at least two persons with the infection died every day in July.

While both cases and deaths are showing a downward trend, some events which might lead to the third wave of the pandemic are active. Large scale celebrations, festival gatherings and political events are currently being held. A high number of people not maintaining COVID-appropriate behaviour poses a risk.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao on Saturday said that even people who have tested positive for coronavirus are stepping out of home. Currently, around 650 people are detected with the virus on a daily average in Telangana.