Teething troubles at NIMZ

Collector asks officials to address farmers’ issues

R. Avadhani HYDERABAD
October 02, 2022 19:19 IST

Farmers of Chilapally, Chilapally tanda, Bardipur and Yelgoi protest at NIMZ site near Zaheerabad. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Defence System (IDS) by VEM Technologies at the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) near Zaheerabad in June.

During the function, the Minister had announced that VEM Technologies would establish a skill development centre at NIMZ, which would impart training to eligible locals and try to employ them depending on the requirement.

But, even after three months, some issues regarding land are being faced by the authorities. According to sources, some land were yet to be physically handed over to the company.

Two weeks ago, farmers of Chilapally, Chilapally tanda, Bardipur and Yelgoi villages stalled the survey works by officials demanding more compensation.

Some of the farmers, who had been assigned land in the past by previous governments and surrendered it for a price, sought more time till the standing crops were harvested and also a hike in compensation. They reportedly argued with the authorities that they had been offered a very low compensation.

Though there is no official confirmation, it was stated that the farmers have been demanding a compensation of ₹15 lakh per acre whereas they have been promised only about ₹3.5 lakh.

On Saturday, Collector A. Sharath held a review meeting with the officials and instructed them to address these problems immediately.

“Resolve the issues related to land for VEM Technologies immediately, finalise the road re-routing and submit estimates for power lines before October 7. In addition to speeding up the process of land acquisition, take steps to start a skill development centre by VEM at the earliest,” he said.

