Teacher transfer and promotions soon: Sabita Indra Reddy

January 13, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Education Minister, Sabita Indra Reddy has said that teachers’ promotions and transfers were being seriously viewed by the Chief Minister and the vacancies in government schools would be filled soon.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 5th State Convention of TS-UTF here on Friday. She said the transfers were delayed due to some legal hassles and the Chief Minister was aware of the teachers’ concerns. She complimented the teachers for their tremendous work in taking education to the doorstep of the children during the Pandemic when everything was shut.

Former Education Minister of Kerala, Shailaja Teacher said there was an effort to saffronise education by the Centre and the teachers should oppose this at any cost. She said Sangh Parivar was hell bent on creating hurdles for scientific education pushing its agenda but India will reject it. She said socialism was the only way for India and teachers have a great role in creating human talent that would work and build India scientifically.

Earlier, the teachers took out a huge rally before culminating at the state convention and they demanded the withdrawal of CPS Contributory and also the abolition of National Education Policy 2020. The national flag and the TS-UTF were unfurled before the start of the convention. Teacher MLC, Narsi Reddy; former MLC, K. Nageshwar, TSUTF state president, K. Jangaiah; secretary Chava Ravi; and senior leaders P., Manik Reddy, N. Purushotham Rao and R. Narasimha Chary also spoke.