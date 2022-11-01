Target of 11,400 acres set for cultivation of oil palm in Karimnagar district this year

ADVERTISEMENT

A target has been set to cultivate oil palm in about 11,400 acres in Karimnagar district this year, said Collector R.V. Karnan.

He was speaking at a training programme organised by the Horticulture Department for agriculture extension officers and other field functionaries on oil palm cultivation at the oil palm nursery in Chigurumamidi mandal headquarters town on Tuesday.

Highlighting the potential of edible oil crop to provide sustainable income for farmers, the Collector said there was an enormous demand for crude palm oil across the world, mainly in Indonesia and Malaysia besides South American countries.

Planting materials would be supplied to all the selected farmers from January 2023 to promote oil palm cultivation in the district, he added. Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka and others were present.

Earlier, the Horticulture Department officials explained about the State government’s efforts to give a fillip to oil palm cultivation by way of providing subsidy, drip irrigation facilities and technical knowhow.