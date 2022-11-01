Target of 11,400 acres set for cultivation of oil palm in Karimnagar district this year

The Hindu Bureau KARIMNAGAR
November 01, 2022 21:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A target has been set to cultivate oil palm in about 11,400 acres in Karimnagar district this year, said Collector R.V. Karnan.

He was speaking at a training programme organised by the Horticulture Department for agriculture extension officers and other field functionaries on oil palm cultivation at the oil palm nursery in Chigurumamidi mandal headquarters town on Tuesday.

Highlighting the potential of edible oil crop to provide sustainable income for farmers, the Collector said there was an enormous demand for crude palm oil across the world, mainly in Indonesia and Malaysia besides South American countries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Planting materials would be supplied to all the selected farmers from January 2023 to promote oil palm cultivation in the district, he added. Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka and others were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier, the Horticulture Department officials explained about the State government’s efforts to give a fillip to oil palm cultivation by way of providing subsidy, drip irrigation facilities and technical knowhow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app