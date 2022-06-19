Talelma Lift Irrigation Scheme to be inaugurated today

Talelma Lift Irrigation Scheme in Sangareddy district will be inaugurated on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

June 19, 2022 20:41 IST

Constructed at ₹36 crore, to irrigate 3,000 acres

The Sri Renuka Yellamma Talelma Lift Irrigation Scheme (TLIS) in Sangareddy district will be inaugurated by Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao on Monday.

The dry run of the project has been completed.

According to MLA Ch. Kranti Kiran, TLIS was constructed at Saipet village in Vatpally mandal at ₹36.74 crore to irrigate about 3,000 acres in Andol constituency.

Water will be lifted from Singur project to irrigate 14 villages including Talelma, Neradikunta, Erram, Aksanpalli, Bhramanapalli, Kansanpalli, Sherimallareddypalli, Ramsanpalli and Mansanpalli of Andol mandal, Kerur, Khadirabad and Saipet in Vatpally mandal and Gadipeddapur of Alladurg mandal and Kusangi of Tekmal mandal. It will be lifted to about 59.5 metres.