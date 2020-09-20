Take part in guerrilla warfare, bury operation ‘Samadhan’: CPI (Maoists) appeal to cadre

HYDERABAD

20 September 2020 10:15 IST

Over 100 comrades, including 16 women, lost their lives in this war of people against oppression and suppression in past one year, party’s Telangana State Committee member Jagan said.

Communist Party of India (CPI)-Maoists on Sunday urged its cadre and people to bury operation ‘Samadhan’ of Central government by actively participating in guerrilla warfare.

The outlawed CPI-Maoist appealed to its activists, sympathisers and general public to celebrate its 16th anniversary across the country with vigor for a week from Monday.

It was formed on September 21, 2004 with the merger of Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) People’s War Group (PWG) and Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI).

'Tradition of sacrifices'

“As part of ‘Samadhan’, the Centre carried out attacks in the name of operation Pahar to wipe out Maoists. But the party retaliated by continuing the tradition of sacrifices,” he stated. “Revolution suffered a temporary setback in Telangana due to attacks. Party is striving to revive party in the State.”

The party conducted several agitations with the slogan of ‘democratic Telangana’ by organising ‘people’s associations.’ In the name of ‘Harithaharam’ government was trying to displace tribals from forests, he alleged. Led by the party, different sections of the society were waging a war against ‘Hindu brahmanical fascist forces’ which were indulging in ‘mob lynching’, he said.

The CPI-Maoist State secretary appealed to the cadre to take cue from the ‘victorious small struggles’ carried out by the party in different parts of the country and repeat it in Telangana State. He appealed to people to note that government shelved Rytu Bandhu scheme and agriculture sector was in crisis.

Scared of revolutionary agitations, the government was making illegal arrests and indulging in ‘fake encounters’, he charged.