T-Hub, Global Wales launch mentorship programme for startups

December 02, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A three-month joint mentorship programme for startups in Telangana focussed on diverse sectors, including health tech, fintech, enterprise SaaS, EV, sustainability and sports tech, has been launched by T-Hub in association with Global Wales.

This follows a partnership between the tech startup incubator with Global Wales, which is a programme supported by the Welsh government and Universities Wales. Their strategic alliance aims to strengthen connections between Wales and India by harnessing the innovation ecosystems of both regions to nurture and support startups, T-Hub said in a release recently.

Fourteen startups from T-Hub have been selected to participate in the mentorship programme to showcase a spectrum of innovative ideas at various stages of development. The participating startups will receive comprehensive mentorship, covering vital aspects such as product development, problem-solving, competitive research, business modelling and technical solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Global Wales will facilitate employability opportunities between Indian and Welsh organisations, leveraging T-Hub’s vast network and knowledge for future industry engagement and potential graduate employment. “The three-month engagement aims to foster a culture of collaboration and innovation, laying the foundation for long-term partnerships between T-Hub and Global Wales,” T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao said.

Head of Global Wales Programme Gwen Williams said the partnership with T-Hub, launched in October 2022, has supported developments in electric vehicles, health technology and digital for Wales and Telangana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.