Telangana Police arrests suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh again

After being picked up, amidst chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by his supporters, it wasn’t immediately clear where suspended BJP legislator Raja Singh was being taken

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
August 25, 2022 17:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh being taken away after he was arrested in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator T. Raja Singh was arrested again on August 25 afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP legislator had made objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad which triggered protests in the city. He was arrested the first time on August 23.

Also Read
Raja Singh episode leaves Telangana BJP speechless

The Hyderabad City Police, earlier on August 25, served a notice under Section 41 of the CrPC to the legislator. Soon after this development, Mr. Singh circulated a video in which he said that his arrest was likely in connection with “old cases”. The MLA described the issue as “ dharam yudh” and said he would not relent.

After being picked up, amidst chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by his supporters, it wasn’t immediately clear where the legislator was being taken.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Singh was arrested from his house on August 23 and the police presented him before the 14th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Namapally Criminal Courts.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

However, the court turned down the remand application of the police for not following proper procedure in arrest and ordered the immediate release of the MLA.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana
civil unrest

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app