Telangana Police arrests suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh again

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator T. Raja Singh was arrested again on August 25 afternoon.

The BJP legislator had made objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad which triggered protests in the city. He was arrested the first time on August 23.

The Hyderabad City Police, earlier on August 25, served a notice under Section 41 of the CrPC to the legislator. Soon after this development, Mr. Singh circulated a video in which he said that his arrest was likely in connection with “old cases”. The MLA described the issue as “ dharam yudh” and said he would not relent.

After being picked up, amidst chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by his supporters, it wasn’t immediately clear where the legislator was being taken.

Mr. Singh was arrested from his house on August 23 and the police presented him before the 14th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Namapally Criminal Courts.

However, the court turned down the remand application of the police for not following proper procedure in arrest and ordered the immediate release of the MLA.