Sub-registrar suspended

SIDDIPET

30 July 2020 19:17 IST

Inquiry proved official registered government lands in names of private individuals

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy has suspended Cheriyal Sub- Registrar R. Raju on Wednesday night. According to officials, Mr. Raju has registered government lands to private persons at Marpadaga village in Kondapaka mandal and this came to light in the inquiry conducted by the officials resulting in the suspension. Cheriyal bill collector Shankar was also suspended for not crediting the tax collected from public in the municipality.

