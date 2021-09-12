Students navigating through uncertainty

HYDERABAD

12 September 2021 22:19 IST

Uncertainty about the future continues to be a cause of distress among students, going by the number of daily calls to Roshni, which provides free emotional support to people battling stress, depression and suicidal thoughts.

Director of Roshni, Ushasree says since the academic process is not being implemented as per schedule, it has left students anxious. Postponement of exams meant going through their lessons all over again. Challenges in adapting to the online education and lack of electronic devices or internet connectivity also posed a problem to students.

During the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic when people were restricted to home, youngsters did not have scope for usual interaction with friends. Those living in small houses faced privacy issues when they got on a call with friends during the lockdown. These calls reduced after restrictions on movement were lifted. However, Ms Ushasree says that uncertainty about the future continues to bother students.

Advertising

Advertising