Stormy weather in city to continue for three days

Festival vacation was rounded off with torrential downpour for the city residents, which started on Wednesday evening and continued on Thursday too with brief intervals and varying intensities across the city.

Thankfully, traffic was minimal in the city thanks to the holiday mood, and reluctance of people to venture out in rain.

The showers, accompanied by loud thunder and stormy weather, were very heavy on Wednesday night, as vouched by the rainfall of 11 centimetres recorded in Kapra during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Visibility was affected, and with roads inundated, the weather was menacing for the crowds returning to the city after vacation.

“We were caught unawares while returning from Hanumakonda where we vacationed during the holidays. What started as drizzle started pouring all of a sudden. I had to be very cautious and drive very slowly till the rain subsided,” related K.Chandrashekhar, a software professional.

Around nine centimetres of rain was recorded in the automatic weather stations at locations such as Nagole, Kushaiguda and Bandlaguda, and eight centimetres at Rajendranagar. Alkapuri recorded 6.6 centimetres, while L.B. Nagar, and South Hastinapuram recorded about six centimtres of rainfall.

Lingojiguda, Ramantapur, Sivarampalle, Hayatnagar, Saroornagar, Malkajgiri, Falaknuma, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Kanchanbagh, and several other localities experienced heavy rain.

On Thursday, it was the turn of the Western part of the city to top the charts, with Khajaguda recording about five centimetres of rain between 8.30 a.m. and 8 p.m. RC Puram, Patancheru, Hafeezpet, Miyapur areas too experienced considerable rainfall.

Meteorology Department attributed the stormy climate to the upper air trough spread from coastal Andhra Pradesh up to West Madhya Pradesh via Telangana and Vidarbha at 3.1 kilometres height above the mean sea level.

Under its impact, the coming three days will see light to moderate showers across the city, with occasional intense spells, the weather bulletin predicted.