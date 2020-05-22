‘Stay away from anti-social elements’

ADILABAD

22 May 2020 18:32 IST

Police distribute essentials to Adivasis

Rebbena circle police in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Friday appealed to Adivasi youths and others to stay on the path of development. Rebbena CI Akula Ashok and Tiryani SI Pushpala Rama Rao visited seven villages under Tiryani police station and interacted with Adivasis. At Hostelguda village, they distributed essential commodities and made the appeal. The police officers said following in the footsteps of anti-social elements would put brakes on development.

