State’s COVID tally up by 1,825 cases

HYDERABAD

10 January 2022 20:13 IST

Around 70,000 samples tested; one more dies

Telangana recorded 1,825 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, pushing up the viral tally to 6,95,855.

While 70,697 samples were put to test, results of 12,948 were awaited. The last time over 70,000 tests were performed, comparatively higher number of infections were detected. On January 8 (Saturday), tests on 73,156 samples had led to the detection of 2,606 infections.

The 1,825 new infections on Monday included 1,042 from Greater Hyderabad region, 201 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 147 from Rangareddy. While these three urban districts made for a bulk of cases, 16 districts logged infections in single digit.

One more COVID patient died during the day, taking the death toll to 4,043. Of the total cases in the State, 14,995 were active as of Monday evening.