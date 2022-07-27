State to mount pressure on Centre to implement bifurcation promises

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. File | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 27, 2022 05:50 IST

Chief Minister summons senior secretaries to Delhi

The State government has reportedly decided to mount pressure from the administrative side on the unfulfilled promises made to Telangana and has asked the departments to be prepared with comprehensive reports on the issues that are left unaddressed.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is learnt to have directed the officials concerned to be prepared with substantiating reports on the issues that had been promised to the State but not implemented ever since.

The development assumes significance in the light of the protests staged by the TRS MPs in both the Houses of Parliament leading to their suspension. The Chief Minister, who is camping in the national capital, held a detailed meeting with the TRS MPs on Tuesday evening and reportedly decided to mount pressure on the Centre through proper channel, the administration.

The Chief Minister convened a meeting of the Parliament members to explain them about the course of action that should be adopted during the session. Accordingly, MPs should highlight the failures of the Central government in ensuring implementation of the promises made to Telangana. Officials concerned had been directed to present strong case pertaining to their respective departments over implementation of the assurances given to the State.

The Chief Minister is learnt to have held discussions with senior officials led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who accompanied him during his visit to the national capital. Senior officials said that the review by the Chief Minister was primarily focussed on how to convince the Centre on market borrowings.