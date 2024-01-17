ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana signs agreement with WEF for setting up C4IR in Hyderabad

January 17, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and WEF president Borge Brende make a joint statement on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with president of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende, in Davos on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Telangana will have another feather in its cap soon as the World Economic Forum has agreed to set up its Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in the State capital. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and WEF president Borge Brende entered into an agreement in this direction during the ongoing WEF-2024 in Davos in Switzerland on Wednesday. The C4IR will be launched during the Bio Asia- 2025 scheduled in the city in February next year and setting up of the centre will go a long way in designing the State Health Tech Landscape aimed at improving healthcare in the State. The Chief Minister and the WEF president made a joint statement as part of the WEF-2024 on Wednesday. The agreement would help in leveraging latest technology for advances in the life sciences sector.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that the vision of the WEF and targets it had set for itself were in line with the thinking of the Telangana government in life sciences sector and hence, an effective cooperation between the two could be forged. While the WEF was working on global scale, the Telangana government was focussed on the healthcare of four crore people. The cooperation between the two would help in expeditiously reach the targets set for healthcare services in the State.

He recalled that deliberations were underway to redefine healthcare services on a global scale and the State government was geared up to take the best healthcare services to small towns and villages. The government was laying emphasis on turning Telangana as health tech hub and making it a global destination in healthcare services.

