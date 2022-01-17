State records 2,447 new COVID cases

HYDERABAD

17 January 2022 21:26 IST

The State added 2,447 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally on Monday, pushing up the cumulative total to 7,11,656.

While 80,138 samples were tested, results of 10732 were awaited. Three more COVID patients died, taking the death toll to 4,060.

The 2,447 new infections included 1,112 from Greater Hyderabad region, 235 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 183 from Rangareddy.

Of the total cases, 22,197 were active as of Monday evening.