State logs 2,074 new COVID cases

HYDERABAD

16 January 2022 21:12 IST

Gradual increase in occupancy of ICU, oxygen beds continues

Telangana recorded 2,047 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday even as 55,883 samples were tested. Results of 9,829 samples were awaited.

The new infections included 1,174 from Greater Hyderabad region, 178 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 140 from Rangareddy. The total case tally now stands at 7,09,209. Three more COVID patients died on the day, taking the death toll to 4,057.

Meanwhile, the occupancy of ICU and oxygen beds by COVID patients is seeing a gradual increase. While 400-450 ICU beds and around 600 oxygen beds were occupied till January 11, ithe numbers stood at 544 and 900, respectively, on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

1 year of vaccination

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in the State completed a year. It was launched on January 16, 2021, as part of the countrywide inoculation drive.

The first dose coverage among adults in the State has reached 103%, while 75% of the target population had received the second dose till Sunday evening. According to the Health department, the number of adults in the State are around 27767000.

Earlier, Health officials had clarified that the migrant population added to the count, leading to over 100% coverage of first dose.

In case of children aged between 15 and 18 years, the State has 18,41,000 beneficiaries. Of them, 49% had received the first dose till Sunday night. Health department staff said they have been working on Sundays and public holidays too to immunise people against the infectious disease.