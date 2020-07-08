Stage set for construction of new Secretariat complex

HYDERABAD

Demolition of old Secretariat begins; new complex to be a 7 lakh sq.ft rectangular block

The stage is being set for commencement of works on the new Secretariat complex as the demolition of the old Secretariat premises started early Tuesday morning.

The State government has decided to construct a swanky state-of-the-art Secretariat complex.

₹400 crore budget

Expected to be spread over 20-acre area, the new complex is planned as a rectangular block with a plinth of around 7 lakh sq.ft. To be taken up at an estimated cost of around ₹400 crore, the new complex is being designed to be equipped with plug and play systems and is expected to be completed within a year from the day of commencement of works.

The government has examined different designs submitted by various architects and it has reportedly zeroed in on the design submitted by a reputed architect in the traditional Deccan Kakatiya style. The design is said to be compliant with fire safety norms as well as those prescribed by the National Building Code and Indian Green Building Council.

Vaastu compliant

The new complex would be Vaastu compliant and is expected to consume less than one-third of the total area while leaving the remaining space for landscaping with native plants and fountains.

With six to seven floors including the ground floor, the new building is designed with proper ventilation and wind movement while it is expected to be designed in a manner that would allow tapping more natural sources of energy.

Landscaping is expected to cover more than 60% of the total area so that it would act as carbon reducing agent in the entire premises.

The government has decided to construct the new complex with around 5.5 lakh sq.ft area so that it will have adequate space for accommodating the secretariat offices as well as the offices of the heads of departments in the same premises. With the present offices operating from 3.81 lakh sq.ft area, the government will be able to utilise another 1.7 lakh sq.ft area for accommodating all the key departments within the same premises.

Since the existing 25.5-acre land was unevenly distributed, the government has reportedly initiated the process for acquiring some land owned by the Southern Power Distribution Company Limited and the Government Mint abutting it.