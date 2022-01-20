Staff of public sector general insurers go on 1-hr. strike

Hyderabad

Demand wage revision, oppose privatisation

Members of the Hyderabad Region General Insurance Employees’ Association on Wednesday went on a strike for one hour in support of demands related to wages as well as pension and opposing the proposed privatisation of public sector general insurance companies.

General secretary Y. Subba Rao said Class III and IV employees of the four public sector general insurance companies – United India, National, Oriental and New India Assurance – participated in the strike outside the regional office of one of insurers in Basheerbagh. They were demanding immediate settlement of wage revision, which is due from August 2017; scrapping of the new pension scheme and applying the 1995 pension scheme to all employees; and 30% minimum family pension and revision of pension.

All India Insurance Employees Association vice president KVVSN Raju, vice-president (south zone) NS Sailaja and Mr. Rao addressed the employees participating in the strike, which was also called to protest against privatisation of general insurance companies.

Mr .Rao said the Hyderabad Region General Insurance Employees’ Association has about 600 members, while the number of public sector insurance employees across Telangana is 3,000.