Spurned suitor kills woman

PEDDAPALLI

09 November 2021 21:49 IST

Woman attacked, left to bleed to death

A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by a spurned suitor at K K Nagar in 8 Incline Colony under Godavarikhani two town police station limits on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said the accused, identified as 21-year-old tractor driver Chatla Raju, allegedly barged into the house of the woman late in the afternoon and attacked her with a kitchen knife before slitting her throat.

He fled the scene leaving the grievously injured woman in a pool of blood. The young woman had bled to death a little later, sources added.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused allegedly nursed a grudge against the woman for turning down his marriage proposal and killed her while she was alone at home.

The victim’s family originally hails from Venkatraopally village in Ramagiri mandal, sources added.

The gruesome murder sent shockwaves in K K Nagar. Poignant scenes were witnessed at the house of the deceased as her mother wailed inconsolably even as the relatives of the victim demanded harshest punishment to the accused expeditiously.

The Godavarikhani two-town police registered a case and are investigating.