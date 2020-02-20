Special arrangements at Medak temple

The Kalpagoor temple of the 11th century would be a major attraction during the festivities in Sangareddy district.

20 February 2020 20:27 IST

All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Mahasivaratri festivities at Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani temple in Medak.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao would offer “Pattu Vastralu” to the Goddess along with MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy and MLAs Padma Devender Reddy and Madan Reddy on Friday. Lakhs of devotees from various districts are expected to arrive here and offer prayers at the temple.

CCTV cameras have been set up and over 850 policemen deployed during the festival. Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepti examined the arrangements on Friday. Special counters have been set up to make announcements to track missing persons at the venue.

Also, RTC has roped in about 200 buses to ferry devotees from different locations.

In Siddipet, “Amarnath Himalingam” would be a special attraction at the government degree college. The programme is being organised by Siddipet Dharmkia Utsava Samithi.

Arrangements have also been made at Jarasangam near Zaheeerabad. The Kalpagoor temple of the 11th century would be a big draw.