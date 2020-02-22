Smart, innovative solutions to real-world problems

SANGAREDDY

22 February 2020 00:12 IST

120 students from State take part in ‘Innovation Yatra’

Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol has inspired a third year computer science student of SR Engineering College, Warangal, to develop a device for assisting the visually-impaired in operating a cellphone.

An innovation by Md. Shairose Ahmed, the ring-like gadget was sampled by Sangareddy Collector M. Hanumantha Rao, who put it on the index finger of his right hand, to check its functioning. He was asked to speak into it and voila, it soon connected to his phone. The young student showed how one can answer calls and send text messages easily by giving instructions to the gadget.

Mr. Ahmed was one of the 30 students who visited the district headquarters on Friday as part of ‘Innovation Yatra’ where budding innovators discussed their creations.

The four-day yatra, organised by TS Innovation Cell, Grama Bazaar and KULT, a student-run organisation based in Warangal, is aimed at creating awareness among innovators on real-time issues that need to be addressed. Four teams travelled on four routes — Warangal, Khammam, Adilabad and Gadwal — from February 19 to conclude on February 22. As many as 120 students from different colleges are participating. They met innovators in rural areas to know how they turned their ideas into products.

“In second year, we had to work on a project based on problems of the visually-impaired and address them. My team and I found that handling cellphone is a problem for them. When we watched Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, we saw a character using a gadget like this and thought of creating something on those lines. That gave birth to MH-FICTIO or Make Happen Fiction). Our product will be in the market, hopefully, in next six months,” said Mr. Ahmed, the founder-CEO of MH-FICTIO Creations.

Saksham Garg, a final year B.Tech student from Saint Mary’s Group of Institutions, has founded a company called ‘Workminar’ and is its chief technical officer. He explained how their company has been filling the gap between students and the industry.